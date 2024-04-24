US students share thoughts on their first visit to China

Second group of students from Muscatine High School in Iowa benefiting from President Xi Jinping's initiative to invite 50,000 American students to China head home after visit.

A group of 32 students from Muscatine High School in Iowa finished their first visit to China and headed back to the US on Wednesday.

They are the second batch of students from Muscatine after Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the initiative to invite 50,000 American students to China to enhance exchanges between the two countries. The first group came in January.

The second group of students visited Beijing and Hebei Province before arrived in Shanghai on Tuesday. In Shanghai, they visited landmarks including the Yuyuan Garden Malls and the Bund, and shared with Shanghai Daily their feelings about the trip.