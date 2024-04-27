﻿
News / Metro

Theatrical extravaganza presents 24 productions

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
The curtain has risen on the 2024 Modern Drama Valley in Jing'an District.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:23 UTC+8, 2024-04-27       0
Theatrical extravaganza presents 24 productions
Ti Gong

A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains.

The curtain has risen on the 2024 Modern Drama Valley in Jing'an District.

Opening the festival was "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," an adaptation of local writer Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning novel of the same name, on Friday evening at the Majestic Theater.

It tells a revolutionary story, and of the turbulence of Shanghai in the 1930s.

It's directed by Wang Xiaoying and stars Shanghai actress Ma Yili.

The theatrical extravaganza will last to May 13, presenting a total of 24 productions in 104 showings, with some 83 percent as Shanghai debuts, such as "887," "Julius Caesar" and "Life & Times of Michael K."

Theatrical extravaganza presents 24 productions
Ti Gong

A guide to the nine theaters.

They will be staged at nine venues: the Daning Theater, the Majestic Theater, the Lyceum Theater, the Fancl Arts Center, the Yunfeng Theater, the Ma Lan Orchid Theater, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the STA Experimental Theater, and the Ning Theater.

Over this period, about 300 free events, including clown parades, magical shows and pop-up theatrical experiences, will be provided on Shanghai's streets, commercial zones and other public areas.

The festival will wrap up with the announcement of this year's One Drama Awards winners.

The Awards were initiated in 2017 to honor the latest and most prominent productions and talent in the Chinese theater community.

Fourteen awards, including "Play of the Year," "Best Actor" and "Best Actress," will be handed out at the ceremony at the Fancl Arts Center on May 13.

Theatrical extravaganza presents 24 productions
Ti Gong

A public performance by a clown.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     