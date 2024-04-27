Theatrical extravaganza presents 24 productions

The curtain has risen on the 2024 Modern Drama Valley in Jing'an District.

Opening the festival was "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," an adaptation of local writer Sun Ganlu's Mao Dun Literature Award-winning novel of the same name, on Friday evening at the Majestic Theater.

It tells a revolutionary story, and of the turbulence of Shanghai in the 1930s.

It's directed by Wang Xiaoying and stars Shanghai actress Ma Yili.

The theatrical extravaganza will last to May 13, presenting a total of 24 productions in 104 showings, with some 83 percent as Shanghai debuts, such as "887," "Julius Caesar" and "Life & Times of Michael K."

They will be staged at nine venues: the Daning Theater, the Majestic Theater, the Lyceum Theater, the Fancl Arts Center, the Yunfeng Theater, the Ma Lan Orchid Theater, the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, the STA Experimental Theater, and the Ning Theater.

Over this period, about 300 free events, including clown parades, magical shows and pop-up theatrical experiences, will be provided on Shanghai's streets, commercial zones and other public areas.

The festival will wrap up with the announcement of this year's One Drama Awards winners.

The Awards were initiated in 2017 to honor the latest and most prominent productions and talent in the Chinese theater community.

Fourteen awards, including "Play of the Year," "Best Actor" and "Best Actress," will be handed out at the ceremony at the Fancl Arts Center on May 13.