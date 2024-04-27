Shanghai women deepen ties with Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Shanghai Women's Association has been established in Hong Kong.

Ti Gong

It has more than 200 members, including executive committee members of the Shanghai Women's Federation in Hong Kong, Shanghai female political advisers, and outstanding Shanghai women living in Hong Kong.

They will help build a bridge and deepen exchanges between women in Shanghai and Hong Kong, such as holding lectures, workshops and volunteer activities on a regular basis.

During this year's summer vacation, the association will join with the Shanghai Women's Federation to offer internship opportunities for Hong Kong university graduates in Shanghai.