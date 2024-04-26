Cosmetic festival hosts record numbers in Jing'an

Top brands launch new beauty products as a total of 27 renowned cosmetic brands are represented at the opening ceremony of the festival in the Jiuguang Department Store.

The 2024 Shanghai International Cosmetic Festival has raised its curtain in Jing'an District.

A total of 27 renowned cosmetic brands – a record high since the launch in 2020 – were represented at the opening ceremony on Thursday in the Jiuguang Department Store. "New faces" included HR, CPB and WHOO.

In addition, 33 new beauty products by brands such as L'Oréal and Sisley – both with regional headquarters in Jing'an – were released.

Meanwhile, Jiuguang has launched a two-week cosmetic pop-up event, during which beauty influencers and livestreamers will promote the latest products.

In 2022, Jing'an released a plan to promote high-quality development of cosmetic industry. Since then, the district's bustling Nanjing Road W. commercial zone has attracted 14 cosmetic brands to open "first stores," including one first Asian store.