Some 100 new varieties of plants have been added to the city's parks and greenways in recent years, adding a splash of colors to local streets.

Ti Gong

These include new varieties of Chinese roses, hydrangeas, azaleas, camellias and irises, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Friday.

About 80 new varieties, including 24 self raised varieties by Chinese companies and scientific research institutions and 43 awarding varieties from home and abroad, made their Chinese debut in Shanghai on Friday.

Some new varieties are on display at the ongoing 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show.

Ti Gong

"These flowers including some Chinese roses have excellent performance in adapting to local weather and soil conditions," said Zhu Xinjun, deputy director of the bureau.

They don't need frequent pruning and have low maintenance cost, he added.

Their blossoming time can last about 10 years.

Two Chinese rose varieties, renyue and dipu roses, have shown they are hardy against chills, high temperature as well as diseases and pests. They have been used in the city's floral landscapes and on elevated roads.

More new varieties of plants will be introduced and applied in the Yangtze River Delta region, injecting new vitality into the development of its horticultural industry, the bureau said.