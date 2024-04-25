﻿
Shanghai urged to enhance promotion of its 'red culture'

Yang Meiping
  22:16 UTC+8, 2024-04-25
Zhao Jiaming calls for efforts from the city, the Yangtze River Delta region and throughout the nation to discover more Party resources and display them to the public.
  22:16 UTC+8, 2024-04-25

Shanghai will further its efforts to enhance its cultural influence by uncovering resources related to the history of the Communist Party of China.

Zhao Jiaming, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Committee and head of the publicity department, said Shanghai, the birthplace of the CPC, needed to promote its work in inheriting and passing on its "red culture" and interpreting the spirit of the Party properly.

He called for integrated efforts from the whole city, the Yangtze River Delta region and throughout the nation to discover more resources and display them to the public in modern ways, especially empowered by digital technologies, and tell touching stories behind the exhibits.

He hoped that the young generation would also join the efforts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
