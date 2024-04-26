More help for SMEs on their way to going green

A ledger for local small and medium-sized enterprises to enable them to track their carbon footprint launched during the "Shanghai Climate Week Pudong Forum."

A carbon ledger for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Pudong New Area to track carbon footprints has been published.

The tool, published by Pudong Green Carbon Carbon Neutralization Institute during the "Shanghai Climate Week Pudong Forum" on Wednesday, is designed to help SMEs with carbon management and the integration of ESG (environment, social, governance) into enterprise resource planning.

A system to offer services to SMEs on how to go green was also released at the forum.

It was co-initiated by Carbon Cube, Eastern Environment and other firms and institutes, and it provides services related to carbon tariffs, carbon credits, carbon assets, and others.