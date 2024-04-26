Renji Hospital doctors treat Indian woman with rare disease

An Indian woman has recovered from critical condition at Shanghai's Renji Hospital after being diagnosed with a rare disease after contracting influenza.

The 30-year-old woman never thought that a simple flu could cause serious consequences such as viral infection, high fever, nausea, lung inflammation, heart failure, and extremely high inflammatory data.

She contacted Renji Hospital's rheumatology department for consultation and treatment. Doctors confirmed her case was serious and made preparations to receive her as a patient.

The woman arrived in Shanghai late last year and had started to show symptoms such as both hands becoming white and purple in the cold and pain in multiple joints. She did not consult a doctor until her condition become very serious after she caught flu.

The doctors at Renji Hospital consulted her medical history in detail and suspected she might have Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a new disease first reported among children with COVID-19 infection in 2021.



Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) can affect children (MIS-C) and adults (MIS-A). It is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

The patient's condition was very similar to the disease. After conducting organ function monitoring and support, the doctors introduced targeted treatment.

After four days of treatment, the woman started to improve and was moved from the intensive care unit to an ordinary ward for further treatment and care.

She was discharged over 10 days later with all her data showing improvement and that she had stabilized.

The patient expressed her gratitude to all the medics at Renji Hospital and her recognition of high medical capability of Renji Hospital, which is on the list of trial facilities under Shanghai's scheme boosting international medical tourism.

To support the development of leading public hospitals and nurture service brands with international competency, the Shanghai Health Commission has announced a list of 13 leading public hospitals with high medical capability, strong innovative demands, and international service experiences to carry out and increase international medical tourism.

Renji Hospital is on that list. Its president Xia Qiang said the hospital would make use of the chance to boost its specialities and further promote its pediatric liver transplant project among countries in the Road and Belt Initiative. It would also help overseas medical facilities to improve their ability for children's liver transplants through sharing experiences, providing training, and offer remote medical consultation.