News / Metro

Shanghai lights up to honor the city's workers

  19:51 UTC+8, 2024-04-26       0
Landmark attractions across the city will be illuminated between April 30 and May 5 as it marks May Day and promoting model worker spirit and craftsmanship.
Lights will be turned on across the city between April 30 and May 5 to honor the city's workers, marking May Day and promoting model worker spirit and craftsmanship, the Shanghai General Trade Union announced on Friday.

The illuminations will include landmark attractions and shopping malls such as Shanghai Tower, Jiuguang Department Store, and the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor.

Metro stations including People's Square, Xujiahui, Xintiandi, and Shannxi Rd S., and the city's two railway stations and airports will also be lit up.

Shanghai honors 78 workers this year following the city's annual tradition to honor its most hard-working and excellent workers.

Those chosen come from various circles of life, with 56 percent from core industries such as electronic information and life health.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Xujiahui
Shanghai Tower
Xintiandi
Special Reports
