Shanghai's green shopping festival targets sustainable living

Annual consumption festival has kicked off, spotlighting eco-friendly products and featuring inventive marketing campaigns at key areas that blend shopping, tourism, and culture.

Ti Gong

Shanghai launched its annual Green Consumption Festival in Huangpu District on Monday, spotlighting eco-friendly products, recycling, low-carbon diets, and sustainable living.

Running through June, the festival is a highlight of the annual Double-Five Shopping Festival and aligns with the city's broader strategy to establish itself as a global destination for shoppers and energize the "Shanghai Shopping" brand.

The festival will feature the inaugural participation of 63 brand stores, shopping malls, and dining enterprises across the city, all engaging in a series of green consumption promotions.

Major department stores and brands on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, such as Shanghai First Department Store, Wing on Department Store, Shanghai New World, Huawei and Sony, will offer subsidies for recycling old home appliances.

Retailers across the Huaihai Road shopping district will establish dedicated zones showcasing green-themed products and displays for the green consumption season.

The festival will also feature inventive marketing campaigns that blend shopping, tourism, and culture, notably along the key commercial areas of Nanjing Road E., Huaihai Road M., Yuyuan Garden Malls, the Bund, and downtown Dapuqiao.

Key events include the "Shanghai Night Life Festival" beginning June 1 at Sinan Mansions and the Shanghai Global Food Festival on June 29 at the BFC Bund Finance Center.

Highlights feature AR technology merging modern art with shopping and tourism, alongside eco-friendly shopping promotions offering discounts on sustainable products.

The Huaihai Carnival, from May 28 to June 10, will feature interactive features like a giant capsule toy machine at K11 Mall, awarding gifts to attendees.

To enhance Shanghai's nightlife and boost the nighttime economy, venues such as Bund Fengjing Road, Sinan Mansions, the Bund Origin, and Xintiandi will host a variety of nocturnal activities, invigorating the city's after-dark scene.