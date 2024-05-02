﻿
Sakya brings culture, food, and tour options to Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
The culture and tourism exchange month of Sakya County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and Shanghai's Xuhui District opened at Zikawei Library.
Ti Gong

Young people perform at Zikawei Library.

Month-long activities celebrating the Xizang culture stepped out in Xuhui District on Wednesday, featuring exhibitions, performances, and local delicacies.

The culture and tourism exchange month of Sakya Country in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region and Shanghai's Xuhui District opened at Zikawei Library.

A Xizang-culture-themed float sits outside the library, offering unique souvenirs and delicacies such as Xizang tea, highland barley wine, and ginseng fruits, all brought from Sakya to Shanghai.

At AnFu275 on Anfu Road, a culture and art exhibition is showcasing traditional handicrafts of Sakya and paintings and installation works of Xizang.

Ti Gong

Yak figures at Zikawei Library are popular with visitors.

The exhibition features a "divine beast" made of cashmere from Sakya. It was created by two female artists based on their understanding of contemporary painting and Xizang pulu woolcraft.

As a highlight of the month, a pop-up performance was held outside the library on Wednesday with performers from Sakya and the Shanghai Conservatory of Music providing a visual and audio thrill for those watching.

Also, Yongkang Road in the district has been turned into a street of Xizang culture, with 20 shops serving souvenirs with Xizang elements, which include yak-shaped cups and Xizang carpets with the traditional craft dating to some 2,600 years ago, and foods and beverages, such as highland barley wine.

Citywalk tours on Anfu and Wukang roads, West Bund waterfront and Longhua Square are also part of the activities.

Ti Gong

Performers dance at Zikawei Library.

Sakya in Xigaze Prefecture is representative of ancient Xizang culture. It is an important stop for tourists traveling to Xizang due to its profound history and culture, mysterious Sakya Monastery, traditional folk art, magical folklore, and breathtaking beauty.

The Sakya Monastery, which enjoys almost the same fame as the Dunhuang Grottoes for its large collection of Buddhist scriptures, valuable porcelain, and vivid murals, has a history of over 900 years. It was listed as a heritage protection site by the State Council in 1961.

Xuhui District has been pairing with Sakya to assist in its development in a national program for nearly 10 years.

Ti Gong

Visitors watch performers on Yongkang Road.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
Follow Us

