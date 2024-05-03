﻿
News / Metro

Returning holidaymakers urged to take care as rain forecast through weekend

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0
After a sunny Friday, the remaining days of the 5-day May Day holiday are expected to be wet, and could cause trouble for holidaymakers as they end their trips and return home.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0

After a sunny and warm Friday, the remaining days of the 5-day May Day holiday are forecast to be wet, and could cause trouble for holidaymakers as they end their trips and return home.

It will be cloudy with some showers during the day on Saturday and the rain will become heavier at night, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

Another cloudy day with occasional showers is forecast for Sunday, with the rain expected to lessen overnight.

As the last two days of the holiday are usually the peak time for returning travelers, the bureau reminded people to take note of road conditions and traffic safety.

The weather next week is expected to remain cloudy, except for a shower during the day next Saturday. The mercury will be between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     