Returning holidaymakers urged to take care as rain forecast through weekend

After a sunny and warm Friday, the remaining days of the 5-day May Day holiday are forecast to be wet, and could cause trouble for holidaymakers as they end their trips and return home.

It will be cloudy with some showers during the day on Saturday and the rain will become heavier at night, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau said.

Another cloudy day with occasional showers is forecast for Sunday, with the rain expected to lessen overnight.

As the last two days of the holiday are usually the peak time for returning travelers, the bureau reminded people to take note of road conditions and traffic safety.

The weather next week is expected to remain cloudy, except for a shower during the day next Saturday. The mercury will be between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius.