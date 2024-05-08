Cats and dogs the stars of this weekend's pet adoption day

Local animal rescue organization Shanghai Adoption Day hosts its second mini adoption event of May this weekend, where you can meet cute cats and dogs and like-minded people.

Get ready for a paws-itively exciting event this weekend!

Local animal rescue organization Shanghai Adoption Day will host its second mini adoption event in May this weekend, where you can meet cute cats and dogs and like-minded people.

Join for a one-of-a-kind experience where fashion and philanthropy come together to make a real difference in the lives of our furry friends.

Step into the pop-up "charity lab" and immerse yourself in a world of love and compassion. From adoption events to engaging workshops, there's something for everyone!

Come meet seven adorable pets eagerly awaiting their forever families on Saturday. Whether you're looking to adopt or simply want to show your support, you're sure to fall in love with these precious companions.

Ti Gong

At Sunday's workshop, be a part of something special as we craft beautiful paper flowers to symbolize our commitment to helping stray animals find forever homes.

The 100 flowers made by participants will be made into a large wall of flowers. Your hands-on contribution will make a real difference!

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

You can also discover the unique personalities of four charming "cat chiefs" of the lab. Learn how you can become a volunteer caretaker or even apply to adopt one of these lovable felines!

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Every purchase at the event goes towards funding the organization's ongoing projects aimed at providing a better life for stray animals in need.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to help the animals in need. Spread the word, gather your friends and family, and join Shanghai Adoption Day for a day filled with love, compassion, and furry fun!

Date: May 11, 2pm-6pm (Mini Adoption:)

May 12, 2pm-4pm (Create 100 Flowers of Love)

Venue: Changfeng Joy City

Address: L1-32, 196 Daduhe Rd 大渡河路196号1层32