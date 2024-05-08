City announces latest bid to attract global AI professionals

Aim of the West Bund International Talent Hub, launched in Xuhui District on Wednesday, is to support Shanghai's commitment to becoming a hub for artificial intelligence.

The West Bund International Talent Hub was launched in Xuhui District on Wednesday to attract global professionals and support Shanghai's commitment to becoming a hub for artificial intelligence (AI).

The event also marked the entry of key enterprises into the second phase of the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on Xuhui's riverside area, a move designed to boost the district's stature as a high-level talent destination.

The center is the first and only foundation model innovation community in China. Since its establishment in late 2023, it has attracted nearly 70 enterprises and has become a crucible for both domestic and international professionals, enhancing Shanghai's strategy in AI development.

Xuhui has launched a global recruitment plan for AI talent, reflecting its ongoing commitment to attract professionals with high educational background and perspective.

The new phase of the innovation center will recruit top specialists directly from China's C9 League, an association of the nation's nine top universities.

The newly unveiled talent hub will house the Shanghai Emerging Industry Young Entrepreneurs Association.

A service package was also introduced, comprising a comprehensive policy set, a team of talent officers, residential guidance, a service manual, and a startup community, all aimed at creating a conducive environment for living, working, learning and recreation.

Pan Xiaogang, director of the Shanghai Talent Bureau and Foreign Experts Bureau, emphasized Xuhui's role as a key area for high-level talent development in Shanghai.

He urged continued emphasis on integrating intelligence and talent development and upgrading service quality to ensure mutual growth and prosperity for professionals and the city.