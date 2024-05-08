﻿
News / Metro

City announces latest bid to attract global AI professionals

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
Aim of the West Bund International Talent Hub, launched in Xuhui District on Wednesday, is to support Shanghai's commitment to becoming a hub for artificial intelligence.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
City announces latest bid to attract global AI professionals
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on the West Bund.

The West Bund International Talent Hub was launched in Xuhui District on Wednesday to attract global professionals and support Shanghai's commitment to becoming a hub for artificial intelligence (AI).

The event also marked the entry of key enterprises into the second phase of the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center on Xuhui's riverside area, a move designed to boost the district's stature as a high-level talent destination.

The center is the first and only foundation model innovation community in China. Since its establishment in late 2023, it has attracted nearly 70 enterprises and has become a crucible for both domestic and international professionals, enhancing Shanghai's strategy in AI development.

Xuhui has launched a global recruitment plan for AI talent, reflecting its ongoing commitment to attract professionals with high educational background and perspective.

City announces latest bid to attract global AI professionals
Ti Gong

The Shanghai West Bund Talent Hub.

The new phase of the innovation center will recruit top specialists directly from China's C9 League, an association of the nation's nine top universities.

The newly unveiled talent hub will house the Shanghai Emerging Industry Young Entrepreneurs Association.

A service package was also introduced, comprising a comprehensive policy set, a team of talent officers, residential guidance, a service manual, and a startup community, all aimed at creating a conducive environment for living, working, learning and recreation.

Pan Xiaogang, director of the Shanghai Talent Bureau and Foreign Experts Bureau, emphasized Xuhui's role as a key area for high-level talent development in Shanghai.

He urged continued emphasis on integrating intelligence and talent development and upgrading service quality to ensure mutual growth and prosperity for professionals and the city.

City announces latest bid to attract global AI professionals
Ti Gong

The center on the West Bund is the first and only foundation model innovation community in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     