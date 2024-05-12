Hard working nurses celebrate their special day

There are more than 116,300 nurses in the city, a 20 percent increase on 2019. Almost half of the nurses have college or high level degrees.

Though both the quantity and quality of local nurses is rising, there is still a shortage of nearly 8,000 nurses, while medical resource arrangements are not balanced.

Shanghai has been boosting the development of the local nursing industry and nursing talent cultivation, said officials from the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday.



Sunday is also International Nurses Day, which is the birthday of one of the most iconic and innovative nurses, Florence Nightingale.

Various events were held to express the public's gratitude to nurses.

Shanghai Medical College Fudan University launched a capping ceremony for students majoring in nursing.

Teachers and experienced nurses shared their experiences, and encouraged students to devote themselves to the nursing industry and better serve patients.

The city's first nursing education center and a statue with a nurse's image was also unveiled in the city on Sunday.

The authorities announced the winners of this year's Zuo Ying Nursing Award, which was established by the family of Zuo Ying, a renowned nurse, through a 3 million yuan (US$415,121) donation to encourage local nurses, and honor those with excellent performances.

Of the 78 nurses participating in this year's award competition, a number have won 321 intellectual property rights on innovation or new technology and 77 have published articles in professional journals.

Yu Jingxian, from Zhongshan Hospital, has made innovations for robot-assisted surgery and high-end surgeries. This has successfully reducing patients' pre-surgery water deprivation time from 12.9 hours to 2.7 hours, greatly reducing patients' discomfort.

Zhang Meiying, from Shanghai East Hospital, has lead the nursing team to participate in more than 1,000 critical patient rescues, and receive over 200,000 emergency care cases each year.

She established an intelligent patient differentiation and service system, which helps reduce the incidence of negative events from 19 to 1 percent.

In addition to serving in the hospital, local nurses also go into the community and elderly people's homes, schools, and enterprises in the neighborhood to provide health educating and nursing guidance.

Nurses from Hongkang Hospital are launching health lectures once a month in the community, which are welcomed by the residents.

Free consultation and instant checks are conducted to promote health education and guidance to people with chronic diseases.