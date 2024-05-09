﻿
News / Metro

'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 2: 'Provide the People with More Medical Care'

SHINE
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0
The 4th season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled of May 8, which features the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.
SHINE
  20:28 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 2 "Provide the People with More Medical Care" tells the story of primary care physicians. The People's Hospital of Zhujiajiao in Qingpu District received an elderly female patient infected with COVID-19 in late December in 2023. By utilizing the smart medical service powered by Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Platform, the hospital remotely connected with experts including Zhang Wenhong from Huashan Hospital. After several consultations and the dedicated care from primary care staff, the patient recovered and successfully discharged before the New Year Eve. This story outlines the growth trajectory of primary care system in Qingpu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     