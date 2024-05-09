'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 2: 'Provide the People with More Medical Care'

The 4th season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled of May 8, which features the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 2 "Provide the People with More Medical Care" tells the story of primary care physicians. The People's Hospital of Zhujiajiao in Qingpu District received an elderly female patient infected with COVID-19 in late December in 2023. By utilizing the smart medical service powered by Yangtze River Delta (Shanghai) Smart Internet Platform, the hospital remotely connected with experts including Zhang Wenhong from Huashan Hospital. After several consultations and the dedicated care from primary care staff, the patient recovered and successfully discharged before the New Year Eve. This story outlines the growth trajectory of primary care system in Qingpu.