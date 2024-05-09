﻿
News / Metro

Lavender festival blooms highlights the color purple

Thousands of authentic Provence shrubs have come into full bloom at Shanghai Lavender Park, adjacent to Shanghai Disneyland, with the city's festival due to last through June 2.
Ti Gong

Lavenders are in full bloom at Shanghai Lavender Park.

A cavalcade of lavender has carpeted one of the city's largest lavender fields in hues of purple.

With the opening of the 7th Shanghai Lavender Festival, tens of thousands of authentic Provence lavender shrubs have come into full bloom at Shanghai Lavender Park, adjacent to Shanghai Disneyland.

The festival will last to June 2, offering a variety of experiences and treats.

Rolling Stone China will rock the festival by presenting music performances on May 18-19, and 25-26.

Ti Gong

There will be live music performances as part of the festival.

There will also be themed events for Mother's Day on May 12, and International Children's Day on June 1.

During the festival, camping is allowed in designated zones.

Food stalls put up by popular eateries, such as Cantina Agave, Charlie's, and Trung Nguyuen Legend, have been put up alongside.

Tickets are available on several platforms, including Douyin, Trip.com, and Dianping.com.

