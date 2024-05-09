Pudong gears up to host more top-quality exhibitions

Children's Health and Wellness Fair one of three major events to take place with organizers citing the area as one of the earliest districts to develop a child-friendly community.

Three major exhibitions will be launched in Pudong for the first time this year, according to a signing ceremony held on Tuesday.

The first to open will be the 7th Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Asia Pacific Convention and Exhibition (SSCL APAC 2024) next week at the Zhangjiang Science Hall.

In November, the first edition of Shanghai Children's Health and Wellness Fair (CHWF) will kick off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. In the following month, Interclean China will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

China has witnessed a surge in the children's health market, reaching 160 billion yuan (US$22 billion) in 2023, with an annual growth rate exceeding 20 percent. There was a lack of professional exhibitions, according to Chai Chengwei, general manager of BolognaFiere China, which will co-hold CHWF with Shanghai DLG Healtech Technology.

"We hope to fill in the gap in such a niche market, and Pudong offers a good entry point," he said. "We chose Pudong to make a debut because it has complete support facilities to hold exhibitions, plus a good business environment, and it's one of the earliest districts in Shanghai to develop a child-friendly community."

He said the exhibition is set to cover an area of nearly 10,000 square meters and categorized into children's healthcare, children's health food, and children's health products.

Last year, Pudong held 216 exhibitions, almost 90 percent of its capacity in 2019 and almost half of all exhibitions staged in Shanghai in a year.