﻿
News / Metro

Pudong gears up to host more top-quality exhibitions

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0
Children's Health and Wellness Fair one of three major events to take place with organizers citing the area as one of the earliest districts to develop a child-friendly community.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-05-09       0

Three major exhibitions will be launched in Pudong for the first time this year, according to a signing ceremony held on Tuesday.

The first to open will be the 7th Smart Supply Chain and Logistics Innovation Asia Pacific Convention and Exhibition (SSCL APAC 2024) next week at the Zhangjiang Science Hall.

In November, the first edition of Shanghai Children's Health and Wellness Fair (CHWF) will kick off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center. In the following month, Interclean China will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

China has witnessed a surge in the children's health market, reaching 160 billion yuan (US$22 billion) in 2023, with an annual growth rate exceeding 20 percent. There was a lack of professional exhibitions, according to Chai Chengwei, general manager of BolognaFiere China, which will co-hold CHWF with Shanghai DLG Healtech Technology.

"We hope to fill in the gap in such a niche market, and Pudong offers a good entry point," he said. "We chose Pudong to make a debut because it has complete support facilities to hold exhibitions, plus a good business environment, and it's one of the earliest districts in Shanghai to develop a child-friendly community."

He said the exhibition is set to cover an area of nearly 10,000 square meters and categorized into children's healthcare, children's health food, and children's health products.

Last year, Pudong held 216 exhibitions, almost 90 percent of its capacity in 2019 and almost half of all exhibitions staged in Shanghai in a year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     