'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 1: 'Warmth in Relocation'

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 1 "Warmth in Relocation" tells the story of a wisteria vine planted 60 years ago in a shikumen alley on Wusong Road in Hongkou District. It grew from a small sapling into an old vine within 60 years, and becomes a part of people's life in the longtang, until the news of the area's urban renewal arrived... The story reflects the vicissitude and development of Shanghai's old housing renovation as well as residents' feelings towards the changes through the continuing life of the wisteria vine.