WorldSkills Museum displays the art of turning earth into gold

Ceramic treasures feature in exhibition giving visitors an insight into the timeless stories behind items from different periods of Chinese history and award-winners from abroad.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The "Turning Earth into Gold: World Ceramic Art Exhibition" at the WorldSkills Museum on the Yangpu waterfront features award-winning ceramic works, interactive ceramic-making processes and ceramic installations for space and deep-sea exploration.



The showcase, in collaboration with prestigious cultural institutions that include China's Palace Museum and the Hirayama Ikuo Silk Road Museum in Japan, includes three thematic zones: the Beauty of Ceramics, the Techniques of Ceramics, and the Innovation of Ceramics.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Through carefully curated selections from over 100 exhibits, spanning ancient to contemporary periods, visitors will be able to uncover the intricate craftsmanship and timeless stories behind these artifacts.

The exhibition highlights iconic ceramic works from different periods of Chinese history, as well as award-winning pieces from international ceramic exhibitions, offering diverse perspectives on ceramic artistry.

Dong Jun / SHINE

These include an enamel vase with floral pattern produced during the reign of Emperor Qianlong in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), an item from the collection of the Palace Museum in Beijing.

There is also porcelain by Danish artist Bodil Muntz which won a gold prize at the 1998 International Ceramics Art Competition Mino, Japan.

Ti Gong

Exhibits from the Institute of Ceramics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences demonstrate how ceramic materials are utilized in space exploration and deep-sea exploration, showing their pivotal role in cutting-edge scientific endeavors.

Interactive exhibits will allow visitors to experience the craftsmanship at first hand, from raw materials and tools to semi-finished products, providing an immersive insight into the world of ceramics.

Ti Gong

During the exhibition, the museum will host a series of public education events including skill experience workshops, lectures, and interactive sessions, details of which will be published on the WorldSkills Museum's WeChat account.



The exhibition, the first temporary show at the museum which opened its doors to the public in November, is free of charge and will run through July 30.

If you go:

Opening hours: 9am-5pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: WorldSkills Museum World Skills Museum 世界技能博物馆

Address: 1578 Yangshupu Rd, Yangpu District No. 1578, Yangshupu Road, Yangpu District 杨浦区杨树浦路1578号

Admission: Free (reservations required; available for booking 7 days in advance, additional reservations needed for interactive activities)