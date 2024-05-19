﻿
Ahoy, Shanghai cruise port regatta under full sail

The 2024 Shanghai Cruise Port International Regatta was launched at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District over the weekend.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Top sailing teams from around the world compete at the Wusongkou cruise liner terminal on Sunday.

The 2024 Shanghai Cruise Port International Regatta was launched at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Baoshan District over the weekend.

The event has attracted 24 top sailing teams from around the world. Competitors raced in the expansive waters of Asia's biggest cruise liner port, offering a blend of sports and cultural exchange for spectators.

Since its inception in 2019, the event has the garnered attention of elite sailors globally. In 2024, it became part of the China Yachting Association's keel boat ranking events.

The event also featured surfing performances. Onshore, spectators can enjoy deep-sea boxing matches, a riverside resort festival, performances, and waterfront shows.

The terminal has become Asia's top cruise home port for three consecutive years and ranks fourth globally. The port is crucial for Shanghai's cruise economy, helping to build the city as a cruise hub and promoting China's coastal cruise industry, according to the Baoshan government.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Top sailing teams from around the world race at the Wusongkou cruise liner terminal on Sunday.

The port features a 1,600-meter quay line, a 600,000-square-meter competition area, and nine-meter-deep waters. It provided ample space and challenges for the sailors.

This year, the terminal has handled 167 ships and 1.4 million passengers. As of May 16, the port has managed 52 voyages, including 47 home port and five visiting port calls, serving 412,100 passengers.

Key milestones this year include the first simultaneous docking of four ships on March 5, the commercial debut of China's first large cruise ship "Adora Magic City" on January 1, the inaugural China voyage of Asia's largest cruise ship "MSC Glory" on March 15, and the return of the "Spectrum of the Seas" on April 26.

Baoshan is enhancing its role as an international innovation center and high-quality waterfront area, promoting cruise tourism, and integrating cruise, port, and district development, the district government said.

A new riverside commercial complex, known as China's first cruise-themed mall, will open on September 30 along with new hotels. It will feature major tenants like LAS Diving, I Go Surfing, and Party King, providing visitors with a rich oceanic cultural experience.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Competition is fierce.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
