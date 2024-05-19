Scientists walk virtual red carpet into festival

A science star-studded red carpet in the metaverse has opened the city's annual science fest.

On Saturday morning, 26 science stars walked the red carpet at Zhangjiang Science Hall, raising the curtain on the 2024 Shanghai Science Festival.

They included venerable scientists, such as computer science expert Yao Qizhi, organic chemist Ding Kuiling and liver cancer specialist Fan Jia, teen inventors to science popularizers.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Artificial intelligence, extended reality, 3D construction and other advanced technologies were used to create a virtual red carpet.

As they walked by, different elements, such as molecular structures, extrapolates and robots, showed up around them in the metaverse, which highlighted their achievements.

This year's festival, under the theme of "Science Makes Better Life," will last to May 31, with nearly 2,000 events on offer citywide.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE