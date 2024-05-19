﻿
News / Metro

Scientists walk virtual red carpet into festival

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
A science star-studded red carpet in the metaverse has opened the city's annual science fest.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei, Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

A science star-studded red carpet in the metaverse has opened the city's annual science fest.

On Saturday morning, 26 science stars walked the red carpet at Zhangjiang Science Hall, raising the curtain on the 2024 Shanghai Science Festival.

They included venerable scientists, such as computer science expert Yao Qizhi, organic chemist Ding Kuiling and liver cancer specialist Fan Jia, teen inventors to science popularizers.

Scientists walk virtual red carpet into festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Liver cancer specialist Fan Jia walks the metaverse red carpet.

Artificial intelligence, extended reality, 3D construction and other advanced technologies were used to create a virtual red carpet.

As they walked by, different elements, such as molecular structures, extrapolates and robots, showed up around them in the metaverse, which highlighted their achievements.

This year's festival, under the theme of "Science Makes Better Life," will last to May 31, with nearly 2,000 events on offer citywide.

Scientists walk virtual red carpet into festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Members of the audience greet scientists.

Scientists walk virtual red carpet into festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor experiences advanced technologies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     