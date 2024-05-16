Pig farm converts waste into renewable natural gas

Songlin Pig Farm has successfully purified biogas from pig manure to national gas standards and connected 100,000 cubic meters of biomethane to the city's gas grid.

Songlin Pig Farm, Shanghai's largest environmentally friendly pig farm, has successfully purified biogas from pig manure to meet national gas standards and integrated 100,000 cubic meters of biomethane into the city's gas grid.

The farm, under the management of Shenergy Group's subsidiary, Shenergy Environment, has initiated the Shenergy Songlin Biogas Project, Shanghai's first large-scale farm-based biogas project.

As traditional large-scale livestock farming had substantial waste management issues, frequently resulting in environmental degradation, this initiative transformed waste management by converting excess biogas into sustainable natural gas, known as biomethane.

Turning waste into energy is a game-changer.

This program not only addresses the farm's waste problem but also significantly decreases harmful emissions such as methane, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, gaining recognition for its environmental impact.

The project is recognized as a perfect example of circular resource utilization, as it converts agricultural waste into valuable resources. This novel approach not only broadens the farm supply chain but also increases the green value of trash, making it a win-win for both the environment and the economy.

The project will create 1.75 million cubic meters of biomethane, lowering CO2 emissions by 3,800 tons. It is also predicted to earn more than 4 million yuan (US$554,400) in revenue from resource use, demonstrating that green initiatives can be economically viable.

This remarkable achievement demonstrates Shanghai's dedication to sustainability and establishes a precedent for creative waste management and clean energy production, ushering in new quality, productive forces and guaranteeing a brighter future for everyone.