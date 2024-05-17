﻿
Xuhui adds more stations to take recyclable waste, promotes trash sorting

Residents and students in Xuhui used traditional performances to encourage garbage sorting, as part of a campaign to raise public awareness and promote the volunteer spirit.
Xuhui District will establish more than 30 service stations to collect recyclable waste this year, enabling residents to properly dispose of their recyclable trash within the "15-minute convenient living circles," the district's greenery and public sanitation authorities announced on Friday.

Shanghai's garbage classification regulations went into effect on July 1, 2019.

"In five years, residents have formed good habits of trash sorting, while many have said that they could not find places to accept the recyclable items," said Cao Danjun, deputy director of Xuhui District Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

The district also plans to conduct collections of recyclable waste once every week or every two weeks at communities.

"We search for solutions to tackle the inconvenience and we encourage residents to store recyclable waste items such as newspapers and beverage bottles at home regularly for collection," he added.

Students in Xuhui perform kuaiban to raise public awareness on trash sorting.

Year-long low-carbon activities on campuses across Xuhui were launched on Friday to raise awareness of trash sorting among the young generation.

A series of activities such as classes on recyclable waste and volunteer services at primary schools will be conducted, authorities said.

"The district has rich education resources and we hope children will get involved in waste sorting," Cao said. "Every quarter, we conduct activities at primary schools, collecting old toys, clothing, bags, and waste paper from children and reward them with new stationery."

On Friday, residents and students in Xuhui used pingtan (storytelling and singing) and kuaiban (clapper talk) performances to promote garbage sorting.

It was part of the city's campaign to raise public awareness of trash sorting and promote the volunteer spirit to address the issue.

Jigsaw puzzles promote garbage sorting.

An aeroplane chess game also focuses on trash sorting.

Paintings are displayed during the promotion.

