News / Metro

Latest hi-tech devices on show at outdoor bazaar

  20:15 UTC+8, 2024-05-23
Gadgets you can try at event on downtown Nangjing Road E part of a monthlong information consumption festival as Shanghai seeks to build cutting-edge digital industry clusters.
Ding Yining / SHINE

The downtown bazaar features 5G devices, wearable gadgets, and metaverse solutions.

Visitors can get hands-on experience of the latest 5G devices, wearable gadgets, metaverse solutions and much more at an outdoor bazaar on downtown Nangjing Road E.

A four-day event hosted by the Shanghai Information Services Association and Bailian Inc is a part of the monthlong information consumption festival which would run through mid June as Shanghai seeks to build cutting-edge digital industry clusters.

Ding Yining / SHINE

A visitor at the fair uses mixed reality photography technology.

Local mixed reality solution provider Cohesion Metaverse, online insurance platform ZhongAn, 3D gadgets providers, smart device and home appliance makers such as Air Aurora are presenting their offerings and virtual solutions.

Meizu's Myvu smart wearable devices sparked interest with functions including speech recognition, auto translation and multifunctional navigation were available.

Digital art and computer graphics animation display devices presented by Shanghai-headquartered startup Biu Heart Studio also caught the attention of visitors.

Dozens of digital service providers and e-commerce players are showing their offerings at the bazaar ranging from tech gadgets to import merchandise from the Belt & Road regions.

Ding Yining / SHINE

A digital art and computer graphics animation display at the fair.

Event Info:

Date: May 23 to 26, 11am-8pm

Venue: Nanjing Road E & Liuhe Rd Outdoor Market 黄浦区南京东路六合路户外市集

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
