AI makes beauty bespoke at China Beauty Expo

  21:15 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Artificial intelligence takes center stage at Shanghai New International Expo Center to show the revolution taking place in the booming Chinese cosmetics and makeup markets.
The China Beauty Expo, an ongoing cosmetics trade show in Shanghai, is buzzing with the latest trends, while artificial intelligence (AI) is taking center stage.

From skin analysis to customized product creation, AI is revolutionizing the booming Chinese cosmetics and makeup markets. The Expo, sprawling across 220,000 square meters at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, showcases everything from skincare and makeup to fragrances and personal-care products.

zhu shenshen / SHINE

People can get professional skin testing and analysis results from AI intelligent skin testing equipment at the show.

Technology firm Meitu is showcasing its Moyan brand with customized beauty products based on AI technologies.

At its booth, people can have professional skin testing and analysis through AI intelligent skin testing equipment, then customers can pick their preferred product texture on the spot. An AI intelligent system will carry out a comprehensive assessment based on the customer's preferences and skin analysis to give an exclusive customized solution, which will be transmitted to the intelligent factory for personalized production.

The system can offer over 10 million customized cosmetic products based on AI-analyzed results, said Meitu, China's biggest picture optimization app provider, with millions of face and beauty solutions.

Beyond the AI revolution, the Expo features dedicated country pavilions from Poland and Italy, displaying a range of localized cosmetic products. The China Beauty Expo continues through Friday, offering a glimpse into the future of personalized beauty and the global beauty market.

If you go:

Time: 10am-5pm May 22-24

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center

Address: 2345 Longyang Road 龙阳路2345号

Ticket: 100 yuan

