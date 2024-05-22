10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city

Trade unions will conduct an exchange program for 10,000 Yangtze River Delta, Fujian and Guangdong province workers to visit the city's attractions.

The program began on Tuesday when more than 20 tour groups consisting of around 1,000 workers took off from the Oriental Pearl TV Tower to explore the city.

The 24 tour groups comprise model workers, craftsmen, technical workers, and employees of emerging industries who have demonstrated excellence in their professions and a strong work ethic.



Shanghai's commerce, culture and tourism authorities have assisted the Shanghai General Trade Union and general trade unions in the Delta region in co-hosting the event.

To promote Shanghai as a stylish, pleasant, and environmentally friendly destination, the workers will be taken to see the city's tourist spots, sample local delicacies, and experience its intangible cultural heritage.

The tour in Pudong New Area included a stroll along the Huangpu River's riverside, a visit to Xinchang Ancient Town, tea, and fruit picking, together with a city walk along Suzhou Creek.

In Changning District, they will tour the Xinhua Road Historical Conservation Zone and learn how to make sachets, a Dragon Boat Festival custom.

The program will also take participants to the Bund, Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, Pujiang Country Park, Jinshan City Beach, Qingxi Ancient Street, Nanxiang Ancient Town, Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Flower Port, Qushui Garden, one of the city's five classic gardens in Qingpu District, and the heritage street Duolun Road, where Chinese writers such as Lu Xun used to meander nearly 100 years ago.

