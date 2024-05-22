﻿
News / Metro

10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Trade unions will conduct an exchange program for 10,000 Yangtze River Delta, Fujian and Guangdong province workers to visit the city's attractions.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0

Trade unions are hosting an exchange program that will allow 10,000 workers from the Yangtze River Delta region and Fujian and Guangdong provinces to explore Shanghai's tourist spots as part of the city's Double Five Shopping Festival.

The program began on Tuesday when more than 20 tour groups consisting of around 1,000 workers took off from the Oriental Pearl TV Tower to explore the city.

10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city
Ti Gong

A bazaar was organized at Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower to promote Shanghai's tourism resources.

The 24 tour groups comprise model workers, craftsmen, technical workers, and employees of emerging industries who have demonstrated excellence in their professions and a strong work ethic.

Shanghai's commerce, culture and tourism authorities have assisted the Shanghai General Trade Union and general trade unions in the Delta region in co-hosting the event.

10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city
Ti Gong

An expat at the bazaar

To promote Shanghai as a stylish, pleasant, and environmentally friendly destination, the workers will be taken to see the city's tourist spots, sample local delicacies, and experience its intangible cultural heritage.

The tour in Pudong New Area included a stroll along the Huangpu River's riverside, a visit to Xinchang Ancient Town, tea, and fruit picking, together with a city walk along Suzhou Creek.

10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city
Ti Gong

The Oriental Pearl TV Tower

In Changning District, they will tour the Xinhua Road Historical Conservation Zone and learn how to make sachets, a Dragon Boat Festival custom.

The program will also take participants to the Bund, Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical Conservation Zone, Pujiang Country Park, Jinshan City Beach, Qingxi Ancient Street, Nanxiang Ancient Town, Shanghai Auto Museum, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Flower Port, Qushui Garden, one of the city's five classic gardens in Qingpu District, and the heritage street Duolun Road, where Chinese writers such as Lu Xun used to meander nearly 100 years ago.

10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city
Ti Gong

A performance at the opening ceremony

10,000 Delta, Fujian and Guangdong workers to get a tour of the city
Ti Gong

A "Meet in Shanghai" booth

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Nanxiang Ancient Town
Shanghai Flower Port
Shanghai Auto Museum
Pudong New Area
Yangtze River
Jinshan
Changning
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
Pudong
Jinshan City Beach
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Disney
Suzhou Creek
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     