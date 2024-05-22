﻿
Watchdog launches campaign to combat pyramid sales on campus

Students targeted as market regulators step up their efforts to fight the problem of pyramid sales with videos, quizzes and film screenings at universities across the city.
Ti Gong

A poster for the pyramid sales campaign.

Shanghai is to step up efforts to combat pyramid sales on campus with a series of activities, market regulators said on Wednesday.

Universities will be the main target of promotional campaigns as young people tend to be more susceptible to temptation because of employment pressures, officials said.

As part of the campaign, videos raising awareness about pyramid sales on campus, quizzes and film screenings will be held at universities across the city, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Ti Gong

Games raising awareness of pyramid sales are part of a campaign targeting university students.

Last year, Shanghai police busted around 60 cases concerning pyramid sales with 160 suspects caught. They involved a total of 494 million yuan (US$68 million).

Meanwhile, authorities are also to step up supervision and management of online shopping, and investment and financing fields which are hotbeds of online pyramid sales scams, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
Top ﻿
     