﻿
News / Metro

Putuo wants foreigners to be Shanghainese for a day

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:58 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
District launches program allowing foreigners to spend time at its Caoyang Community, which is known for its traditional style of living and offers a unique cultural experience.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:58 UTC+8, 2024-05-22       0
Putuo wants foreigners to be Shanghainese for a day
Ti Gong

The first batch of foreign tourists invited to experience the "Be Shanghainese for a Day" program.

Putuo District has introduced a program allowing foreigners to experience local life for a day at the Caoyang Community, one of China's first workers' communities known for its traditional living style.

The program, launched as part of the China Tourism Day, aims to offer a unique cultural experience tailored for international visitors.

"Be Shanghainese for a Day" is a collaborative effort between Putuo Culture and Tourism Bureau and Caoyang Community Subdistrict.

It integrates local cultural and tourism resources and highlights the unique cultural environment of the Caoyang Community, which was built in 1950s to home the city's rising number of working class.

The program includes activities such as cooking Chinese dishes, practicing martial arts, exploring the renovated Caoyang No.1 Village, and strolling in the community.

Putuo wants foreigners to be Shanghainese for a day
Ti Gong

Local families have been selected to serve foreign tourists as part of the program.

The program is an upgrade of an existing foreign tourism project in Caoyang which has welcomed over 400,000 visitors from more than 150 countries and regions since its inception in the early 1990s.

"We hope every visitor leaves with unforgettable memories of their experience," said Wang Jue, deputy director of Putuo.

Many foreign tourists participated in activities that gave them a deep understanding of local life in Shanghai. They visited a special cultural and tourism market at the park, featuring UN-listed intangible cultural heritage items such as lacquer fans and bamboo weaving.

"The tour in Shanghai was enlightening. We learned about Caoyang's history, tasted unique Shanghai cuisine, and experienced cultural activities like tai chi," said Ezzinaoui Elmehdi from Morocco.

"My dream of attending a dumpling-making class in Shanghai came true. Singing 'Katyusha' with the orchestra was unforgettable, showcasing the strong bond between China and Russia," said Elena Bugush from Russia.

Putuo plans to launch nighttime cruise tours along Suzhou Creek to enhance foreigners' experiences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Suzhou Creek
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     