EP4: A traveler's guide to bankcard usage in Shanghai

City News Service will provide essential information on using bankcards seamlessly during your stay in Shanghai.
Directed by Chen Jie, Fu Rong. Shot by Sun Minjie, Alexander Bushroe, Ke Jiayun. Edited by Sun Minjie, Zhong Youyang. Reported by Alexander Bushroe, Ke Jiayun. Subtitles by Ke Jiayun, Zhong Youyang.

Illustration by Shen Xinyi

As travelers embark on their journey to Shanghai, one of the initial challenges they encounter is navigating the city's payment systems.

City News Service will provide essential information on using bankcards seamlessly during your stay in Shanghai.

Imaginechina

Look for the specific logo indicating international payment acceptance.

Identifying Bank Card Acceptance

In Shanghai, many establishments have upgraded their card reading machines to accept international bankcards, including Visa and MasterCard.

Look for the specific logo indicating international payment acceptance.

Most transportation hubs, hotels, convenience stores, commercial establishments, and cultural and tourist attractions in Shanghai have completed these upgrades.

Jiang Xiaowei

Payment sign in Shanghai Metro station shows different types of bankcards that you can use to purchase tickets.

Using Bank Cards in the Metro

At Shanghai metro stations, you can use various types of bankcards to purchase tickets.

Whether you're using a domestic card or an overseas bankcard, you can easily pay for your metro fare.

The stations feature service centers where staff can assist with the purchase of single-way tickets, one-day passes, three-day passes, and ticket packages for both the Metro and maglev trains.

Accepted cards include Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card, American Express, Diners Club, and JCB.

Simply approach the ticket counter, select your desired ticket, and present your bankcard for payment.

A one-day pass allows unlimited Metro train rides within that period for a fixed cost of 18 yuan, while the three-day pass costs 45 yuan.

You can also choose a one-day pass combo for the maglev train and Metro. The 55-yuan pass allows a single-way maglev train trip and unlimited Metro train rides, while the 85-yuan pass allows a return maglev train trip and unlimited Metro train rides.

Ti Gong

Fifty taxis run by the Dazhong Transportation Group in Shanghai have been equipped with POS machines accepting foreign bank cards.

Paying for Taxis with Bank Cards

When taking a taxi in Shanghai, you have the option to pay with your bankcard.

Many taxis are equipped with card readers that accept both domestic and international bank cards.

Look for taxis with the designated logo indicating card payment acceptance.

Inside the taxi, you can simply tap or insert your bankcard to complete the payment.

Travellers who enjoy Chinese cuisine in Yuyuan Garden also have plenty of payment options.

Exploring Shanghai's Attractions

From visiting iconic landmarks to enjoying local cuisine, you can use your bankcard for many transactions throughout Shanghai.

Whether you're purchasing tickets to attractions or dining at restaurants, bankcards offer a convenient payment option.

Look for the designated logos indicating card acceptance, and enjoy exploring the city without the need for cash.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Chen Jie
