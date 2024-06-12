District transforms into major transport hub of Yangtze River Delta

Songjiang is transforming into a major transport nexus of the Yangtze River Delta region and a burgeoning hub of emerging industries, in an evolution in technological innovation.

Once known as the "Land of Fish and Rice," Songjiang District is now transforming into a major transport nexus of the Yangtze River Delta region and a burgeoning hub of emerging industries, showcasing a remarkable evolution in economic development and technological innovation.

The construction site of the Songjiang Station is currently abuzz with activity. Its steel framework is already prominently visible. "Over 70 percent of the project has been completed," said Wu Anqun, deputy manager of the Songjiang Station project of the Husuhu Railway, a key project in the Yangtze River Delta's integrated national strategy that will connect major cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and Huzhou in Zhejiang Province.

"The station's platform section is slated for inspection in July."

Shanghai's Songjiang Station, the largest newly constructed station on the line, spans a total area of 230,000 square meters with nine platforms and 23 tracks, anticipating an annual passenger flow of 25 million people. It is expected to be operational by the end of this year, coinciding with the opening of the Husuhu Railway.

About four kilometers away from this expansive project, another international multimodal logistics center is being upgraded in Shihudang Town.

Leveraging the Songjiang Comprehensive Bonded Zone, this center will integrate road, rail, water, and air transportation, introducing the "China-Europe Express – Shanghai" and the Southeast Asian "China-Laos Express – G60" lines. It aims to support foreign trade and the "Belt and Road" Initiative for cities in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Songjiang Station and the logistics center will form Shanghai's only high-speed rail passenger and freight "dual hub," providing critical strategic support for the delta region.

"To drive the development of Songjiang, the key lies in its transportation layout," said Fan Xiaofeng from the district's Transportation Construction Center.

While the dual hub is set to revolutionize transportation in the region, it also plays a pivotal role in supporting the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor.

This corridor has attracted significant investments in high-tech and new industries, including research and development platforms such as the G60 Brain Intelligence Innovation Base, the Low-Carbon Technology Innovation Functional Platform, and the Shanghai Institute of Analysis Technology. Additionally, major manufacturing enterprises such as Haier, Chint Electric, and Sunlord Electronics have established a presence in the area, accelerating the development of advanced productivity.

Haier's Shanghai Washing Machine Internet Factory, also located in the corridor, began operations in 2022, producing high-end products such as the Casarte dryer care machine and the double-drum gentle protection all-in-one machine.

"Laser welding of the drum reduces wear on clothing, and the integrated direct drive motor prevents the washing machine from 'dancing' due to vibration," said Xu Hao, head of Assembly Operations from Shanghai Haier.

The factory has embraced over 40 new technologies and equipment, including artificial intelligence, creating a new system of smart manufacturing that allows for quick interconnectivity, flexible digital insights, and efficient intelligent decision-making for complex scenarios. Last year, the factory's industrial output exceeded 20 million yuan (US$2.81 million), marking a significant milestone in its development.

In 2023, Songjiang maintained its position as the second-largest in the city for its industrial output value of large-scale enterprises, total import and export volume, and total industrial fixed asset investment. Additionally, it retained the top spot in the city for the total number of large-scale industrial enterprises. This indicates a strong industrial base and economic vitality in Songjiang, contributing significantly to Shanghai's overall economic performance.

The district is also home to 2,650 high-tech enterprises, reflecting a robust presence of innovative and technology-driven companies in the area. The intensity of research and development investment has reached 6.79 percent, exceeding the average level of Shanghai by 2.35 percent.

"The main focus for Songjiang's growth is its industries, which are the driving force from within," said Zhou Cheng, the district's deputy director. "Technological innovation, which is a crucial factor, is quickly becoming the most significant factor in boosting the quality and speed of Songjiang's development."