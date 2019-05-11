China investigates 280,000 cases of Party frugality violations since 2012

China has investigated and dealt with 280,000 cases of violations of the Party's frugality disciplines by the end of March.

China has investigated and dealt with 280,000 cases of violations of the Party's frugality disciplines by the end of March, according to the top anti-graft body of the Communist Party of China.

China has also exposed typical cases of frugality violations on a regular basis to warn and educate the public on the subject, according to the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the national supervisory commission.

The CPC released an "eight-point decision" in 2012 to improve Party and government conduct and address the practice of formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism, hedonism and extravagance.

The top anti-graft body has a monthly reporting system with provincial-level governments, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, central Party and government agencies, centrally administered state-owned enterprises and central financial institutions.