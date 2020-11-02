News / Nation

Hong Kong police arrest 7 politicians related to LegCo meeting chaos

Xinhua
Six men and one woman aged between 33 and 63 were arrested on suspicion of violating the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance, specifically the offenses of contempt and interference with members, Hong Kong police said on Sunday.

The suspects included opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Andrew Wan, Helena Wong and Fernando Cheung, former opposition lawmakers Raymond Chan and Chu Hoi-dick as well as Labour Party chairman Steven Kwok, according to local media. The seven were later released on bail.

The police said they received a call reporting chaos during a LegCo meeting from the LegCo secretariat on May 8, and the case was followed up by the investigative team of the police. The police arrested the seven people on Sunday, saying that the operation is still ongoing and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.

On the afternoon of May 8, opposition lawmakers shouted slogans in the meeting hall and repeatedly stormed the defense line formed by security guards and staff in front of the podium, hindering the normal progress of the meeting.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
