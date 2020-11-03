Chinese mainland reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, including 5 locally transmitted

Five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Monday, all in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 61 new asymptomatic cases, including 48 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

On Monday, 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland. Two new suspected COVID-19 cases, all imported, were reported in Inner Mongolia. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

It said that 44 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on Monday.

Of the new imported cases, nine were reported in Shanghai, eight each in Guangdong and Sichuan, four each in Inner Mongolia, Fujian and Hubei, two each in Beijing and Tianjin, and one each in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong, the commission said.

By the end of Monday, a total of 3,445 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,120 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 325 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,070. Of them, 391 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 81,045 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 15,585 close contacts were still under medical observation after 514 were discharged Monday, according to the commission.