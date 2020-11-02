News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 locally transmitted

Xinhua
  10:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
Chinese mainland reports 24 new COVID-19 cases , including 3 locally transmitted cases and 21 imported cases, the National Health Commission said Monday.
Xinhua
  10:54 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0

Three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland Sunday, all in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 30 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

On Sunday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland. One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

It said that 21 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Guangdong, three each in Shanxi and Gansu, two in Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,401 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,100 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 301 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,021. Of them, 363 patients were still being treated, including 12 in severe condition.

Altogether 81,024 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 14,489 close contacts were still under medical observation after 683 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     