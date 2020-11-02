News / Nation

China suspends imports from Ecuadorian company after coronavirus found on seafood packaging

China has suspended imports from FIREXPA SA for a week after the novel coronavirus was found on the packaging of a batch of imported frozen fish.
China has suspended imports from FIREXPA SA, an Ecuadorian seafood product manufacturer, after the novel coronavirus was found on the packaging of a batch of imported frozen fish, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The suspension will last one week, said the notice posted online on Saturday.

Chinese customs have said they will suspend imports from companies for a week if frozen food products tested positive for coronavirus and for a month if a supplier’s products tested positive for a third time or more.

Meanwhile, packaging on a batch of frozen pork imported from Brazil which had entered a district in eastern China’s Shandong Province has tested positive for the coronavirus, the local government said.

Residents of the Wendeng District in Weihai City who may have come into contact with the pork should report to authorities, the local government said. It did not say which Brazilian company the meat came from.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
