Central Chinese city reports one imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case

The city of Qianjiang in central China's Hubei Province reported one new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.

The asymptomatic carrier, surnamed Wang, arrived in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia, from Kazakhstan via Belarus on October 16. During his quarantine in Hohhot, Wang was found positive for the virus after tests for nucleic acid and IgG antibodies on October 17.

Wang was released from quarantine on October 31 after his nucleic acid test turned negative and returned to Qianjiang on November 1.

Wang again tested positive for the virus after a throat swab COVID-19 test in Qianjiang on Tuesday night during a follow-up health visit by local authorities, according to a circular released by the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Wang and his three family members were put under quarantine for medical observation Tuesday night.

All residents of the community where Wang lives will undergo nucleic acid tests.