Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Of the domestically-transmitted cases, five were reported in Tianjin, and two in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that it received reports of 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Friday, including seven domestically transmitted and nine imported.

Of the domestically-transmitted cases, five were reported in Tianjin, and two in Shanghai, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, the commission said.

All of the nine new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, the commission said.

By the end of Friday, a total of 3,761 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,465 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 296 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

On Friday, 19 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,414, including 308 patients still being treated, with one in severe condition.

Altogether 81,472 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 11,892 close contacts were still under medical observation after 1,006 were discharged Friday, according to the commission.