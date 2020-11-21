News / Nation

Hong Kong tightens social distancing measures on surging COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
Hong Kong has moved to strengthen social distancing measures in response to a rebound in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Xinhua
  10:34 UTC+8, 2020-11-21       0
Hong Kong tightens social distancing measures on surging COVID-19 cases
CFP

People enjoy an out-door movie while keeping socially distanced in Hong Kong on November 14, 2020. 

Hong Kong has moved to strengthen social distancing measures in response to a rebound in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region describing the situation as "fairly severe."

The HKSAR government said in a statement Saturday morning that live performance and dancing will be suspended in catering premises, including bars and nightclubs, and party rooms for holding social gatherings will be closed.

The new measures will be effective for five days starting Sunday.

Hong Kong reported another 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and more than 40 preliminary confirmed cases, which, a spokesman for the Food and Health Bureau said, indicated the existence of silent transmission chains in the community.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam also highlighted the severity in her Facebook post Saturday morning, saying more measures hammered out in a meeting held on Friday evening will be released soon.

The top priority is to cut the transmission chains through virus testing, Lam said, adding that she had asked related authorities to conduct compulsory testing for high-risk people.

On Friday, the government said face-to-face classes for grade 1-3 primary school students will be suspended for two weeks and the suspension of kindergartens will also be prolonged.

"The government is resolved to curb the epidemic," Lam added in her post.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Facebook
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     