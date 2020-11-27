Chinese mainland reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with five newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, with five newly confirmed cases all arriving from outside, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Three new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Fujian and Shaanxi on Thursday, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

Eight COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,826 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,551 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 275 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,495 by Thursday, including 303 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,558 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday, and 10,191 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no new asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 308 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom all but four arrived from outside the mainland.