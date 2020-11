China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid on early Friday morning.

The No.5 nuclear power unit in the city of Fuqing, east China's Fujian Province, was connected to the power network at 0:41 am Friday and started to generate electricity, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation.