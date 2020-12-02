Former Inner Mongolia senior political advisor arrested for accepting bribes

The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday announced its decision to arrest Ma Ming for suspected bribe taking.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday announced its decision to arrest Ma Ming, former vice chairman of the Inner Mongolia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe taking.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation into Ma's case and has handed it over to prosecuting agencies, said the SPP.

Ma had been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the NSC last month.