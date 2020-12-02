News / Nation

Former Inner Mongolia senior political advisor arrested for accepting bribes

Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0
The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday announced its decision to arrest Ma Ming for suspected bribe taking.
Xinhua
  19:58 UTC+8, 2020-12-02       0

The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday announced its decision to arrest Ma Ming, former vice chairman of the Inner Mongolia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, for suspected bribe taking.

The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation into Ma's case and has handed it over to prosecuting agencies, said the SPP.

Ma had been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the NSC last month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
CPC
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     