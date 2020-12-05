China to strengthen epidemic prevention as winter tourism heats up

China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has urged efforts to strengthen COVID-19 prevention and control measures as winter tourism heats up.

COVID-19 infections imported from outside the Chinese mainland lead to an increased risk of local virus transmission, the ministry noted in a recent circular, calling on local-level culture and tourism authorities to guide tourist attractions to improve emergency response plans.

Tourist attractions should also guide visitors to wear masks and maintain social distancing while hotels should carry out regular disinfection, according to the circular.

Tour groups should avoid extended outdoor activities in severe weather, and local-level culture and tourism authorities should strengthen safety inspections, said the circular.