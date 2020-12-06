Chinese mainland reports 1 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 case

One of which was domestically transmitted in Tianjin

China's National Health Commission said Sunday that it received reports of 18 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Saturday, one of which was domestically transmitted in Tianjin.

Seventeen cases were imported from outside the mainland and reported in Shanghai, Fujian, Guangdong, Sichuan, Yunnan and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, said the report.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the report.