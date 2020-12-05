Hong Kong reports 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 101 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 6,802.

The newly confirmed cases involved 92 local infections, with 29 of them untraceable. The remaining nine were imported cases, Albert Au, Principal Medical and Health Officer of the CHP's Communicable Disease Branch, said at a press briefing.

There were about 50 cases tested positive preliminary, he added.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 1,048 COVID-19 patients are still being treated in local hospitals and a community treatment facility, including 29 in critical condition.