Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six locally transmitted cases and 15 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

All of the locally transmitted cases were reported in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the commission said in its daily report. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission.