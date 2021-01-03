China now has 302 5A-rated tourist attractions

China has granted another 21 tourist attractions a 5A rating, bringing the total number of prime tourist sites nationwide to 302, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Daming Palace in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, an imperial palace dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), is among the newly selected attractions.

The topmost level of China's tourist attraction rating system, a 5A rating indicates exceptional overall tourism quality.

Jiangsu Province ranks first with 25 5A national tourist attractions, followed by Zhejiang Province with 19. Beijing currently has eight 5A tourist attractions including the Summer Palace.