News / Nation

China confident it will sustain economic recovery in 2021: official

Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
China is confident it will sustain its economic recovery and achieve stable development this year, said an official with the country's top economic planner.
Xinhua
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0

China is confident it will sustain its economic recovery and achieve stable development this year, said an official with the country's top economic planner.

The country is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Ning, also head of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that to foster a new development paradigm, efforts will be made to improve the quality of the supply system through work in areas including sci-tech innovation, industrial and supply chains, and grain security.

In 2021, China will enhance demand-side management and expand domestic demand further by tapping the potential in new consumption models, increasing effective investment and implementing development strategies such as coordinated regional development and people-centered urbanization, he said.

Ning underscored efforts to deepen China's reform and opening-up, push forward green development and guarantee the people's well-being.

However, he noted forthcoming challenges such as the global spread of the virus, uncertainties in the external environment, pressure from virus control at home, as well as structural contradictions in the domestic economy.

To maintain necessary support for economic recovery, China will keep its macro policies consistent, stable and sustainable in 2021, according to Ning, also pledging to make macro policies more targeted and coordinated.

China will work to ensure its economy runs in an appropriate range and will continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy in 2021, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference last month.

China's GDP expanded 4.9 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2020, up from 3.2 percent growth in the second quarter and a 6.8 percent slump in the first quarter.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     