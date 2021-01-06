News / Nation

Qingdao 3rd Chinese city to detect new COVID-19 variant

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
Local health authorities in Qingdao, Shandong Province, yesterday reported the province's first case of the more contagious variant of COVID-19.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0

Local health authorities in Qingdao, Shandong Province, yesterday reported the province's first case of the more contagious variant of COVID-19.

After a genetic sequencing analysis of an imported case from the United Kingdom where the new strain was first detected, the variant known as B.1.1.7 was confirmed, Shandong Health Commission officials said.

Qingdao is the third Chinese city where the new strain has been detected along with Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Kou Zengqiang, director of the Shandong Institute for Infectious Disease Control and Prevention, said the public needn't panic because the carrier is isolated and the variant won’t enter local communities.

Kou said detection of the new variant proves the current monitoring system is reliable. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     