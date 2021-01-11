News / Nation

Former senior political advisor of Beijing expelled from CPC, office

Li Wei, a former senior political adviser of Beijing, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the top anti-graft body announced Monday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement that they had conducted an investigation into Li, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The investigation found that Li took advantage of his positions to help others in real estate development and fire control project examination and approval, accepting huge amounts of money and gifts in exchange.

Other offenses included failing to report relevant personal information to the Party, and violating rules to accept gifts and money and engage in profit-making activities.

Li has severely violated the Party discipline and is suspected of taking bribes, the statement said, adding that he showed no signs of restraint even after the 18th CPC National Congress.

The case is serious in nature and has a bad influence, the statement said.

The statement said his illicit gains shall be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to the procuratorate for further investigation and prosecution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
